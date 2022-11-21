Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

