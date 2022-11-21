CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIFI Holdings (Group) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

