Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $319.21 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

