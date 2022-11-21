Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,195 shares of company stock worth $1,693,532. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 86,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,279,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

