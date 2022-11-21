Citigroup Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

