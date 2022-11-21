City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

