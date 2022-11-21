Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 177,781 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $124,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 202.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Ashland by 140.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ashland by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $111.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

