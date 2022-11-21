Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Constellation Brands worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

