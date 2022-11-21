Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fiserv worth $86,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after acquiring an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,964,000 after acquiring an additional 871,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

