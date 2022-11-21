Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $84.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $84,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $2,971,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

