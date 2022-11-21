Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $87.39 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $87,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.