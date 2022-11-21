Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 260,385 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $1,110,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.0 %

PANW opened at $167.48 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.34.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

