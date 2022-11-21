Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Booking worth $105,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,940.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,920.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

