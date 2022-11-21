Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 198,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

