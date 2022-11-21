Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1,398.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,327 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Cognex stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

