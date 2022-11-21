Coin98 Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $52.68 million and $24.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.01637162 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012484 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00036605 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.41 or 0.01691992 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

