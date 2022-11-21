Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
