Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

