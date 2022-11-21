Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday. BNP Paribas currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

