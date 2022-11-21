Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €25.00 ($25.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.11) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($45.36) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($24.23) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.6 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.