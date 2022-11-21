Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SID. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 558,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 94.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $451,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.