Comparing Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Cryoport shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cryoport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Cryoport 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 900.81%. Cryoport has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 127.31%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cryoport.

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 0.83 -$142.60 million ($56.25) -0.11 Cryoport $222.61 million 4.08 -$275.53 million ($6.15) -3.02

Kala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,383.91% -1,320.11% -75.46% Cryoport -123.41% -14.84% -8.06%

Volatility & Risk

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryoport has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cryoport beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle. It also provides information dashboards and validation documentation for shipments through data collected by the SmartPak Condition Monitoring System; and vacuum insulated aluminum dewars and cryogenic freezers systems. In addition, the company offers biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens, as well as provides logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

