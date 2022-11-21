Connolly Sarah T. Buys 197 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

JPM stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

