Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

CTTAY stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

