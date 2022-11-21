Contrasting Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46% TPG RE Finance Trust -19.40% 6.48% 1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.29 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.51 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.25 $138.55 million ($0.87) -8.06

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.