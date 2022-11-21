Contrasting Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxar Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 127.62%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $37.58, suggesting a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% Maxar Technologies 1.72% 2.73% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.90 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.67 Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.11 $46.00 million $0.38 69.69

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

