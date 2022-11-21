Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) & Its Peers

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Meritage Hospitality Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group’s peers have a beta of -5.89, meaning that their average share price is 689% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.99% 10.80% 1.62% Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 1.15% -13.22% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors 493 4061 5335 222 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million $17.44 million 15.12 Meritage Hospitality Group Competitors $1.92 billion $218.35 million -3.77

Meritage Hospitality Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Meritage Hospitality Group



Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

