Contrasting Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Midwest
|-44.36%
|-0.34%
|-0.02%
|China Life Insurance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
32.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Midwest
|$30.06 million
|1.79
|-$16.64 million
|$2.61
|5.53
|China Life Insurance
|$127.86 billion
|0.27
|$7.89 billion
|N/A
|N/A
China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Midwest and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Midwest
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|China Life Insurance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than China Life Insurance.
Summary
China Life Insurance beats Midwest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.