Contrasting Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -44.36% -0.34% -0.02% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Midwest has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Midwest and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.06 million 1.79 -$16.64 million $2.61 5.53 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Midwest and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Midwest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

