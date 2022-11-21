Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stagwell and YouGov, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00 YouGov 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than YouGov.

This table compares Stagwell and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and YouGov’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.60 $21.04 million $0.27 29.48 YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov.

Summary

Stagwell beats YouGov on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About YouGov

(Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.