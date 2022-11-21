CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.75 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

