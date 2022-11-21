CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

