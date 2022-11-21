Corey E. Thomas Sells 41,619 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

