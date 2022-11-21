Corey E. Thomas Sells 41,619 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rapid7 Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
