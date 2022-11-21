Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,262 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

