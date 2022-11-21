Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.54.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of COST stock opened at $523.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.34. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.