Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYY opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

