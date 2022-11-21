Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Coupa Software to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.85.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $225.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.