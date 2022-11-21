CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PMTS opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

