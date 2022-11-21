Craig Hallum Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $126.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

