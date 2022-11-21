Craig Hallum Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $13.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Quest Resource stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

In other news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $515,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

