Credit Suisse Group Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $657,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 89,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,487,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

