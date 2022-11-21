Critical Analysis: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Moleculin Biotech and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.16%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -39.62% -36.32% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 11.41% 3.81% 3.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$15.89 million ($0.87) -1.21 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 1.85 $58.27 million $1.73 15.99

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech. Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Moleculin Biotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company has partnership and collaboration agreements with MD Anderson; Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.