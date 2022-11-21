Critical Survey: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -21.49 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.61) -1.07

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 204.94%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,088.29%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42% Aptose Biosciences N/A -92.87% -81.08%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

