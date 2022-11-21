CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

