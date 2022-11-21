Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 102,586 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $221,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

