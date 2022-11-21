Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Cummins stock opened at $250.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

