Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $144.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

