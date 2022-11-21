Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Corning worth $96,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Corning by 51.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Corning by 68.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

