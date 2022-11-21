Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 98,754 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $93,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $449.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

