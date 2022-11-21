Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

