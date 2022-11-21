Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $845,020.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $359.20 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

