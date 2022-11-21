DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $33.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

Several brokerages have commented on DV. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of DV stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,075. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

